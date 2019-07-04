TPD deployments to focus on eight dangerous stretches in city

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Newly added grant money will help the Tucson Police Department crack down on factors that could cause a deadly wreck this summer.
TPD was awarded an additional $20,000 Nighttime Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Enforcement Grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety late last month. That money will go towards overtime pay for enforcement in some of the most dangerous stretches of roads in the city.
“Don’t drive distracted, don’t speed, use the crosswalk, pay attention,” said Sgt. Mikeal Allen.
That is exactly what Tucson police have been doing, paying attention to data.
Sgt. Allen said his department tracks where and when deadly crashes happen. The department also considers crash data analysis and community input.
In the first six months of the year, Sgt. Allen said some spots stood out and that had TPD requesting more money. The deployments will be at eight different areas around town.
“Those locations show the areas we need to put a little more emphasis into," said Sgt. Allen.
According to Sgt. Allen, the data showed most fatal crashes were happening during the afternoon commute, roughly starting at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with other data showing the issue when the sun goes down from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
An officer on deployment stopped a driver on Speedway Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“I drove through a crosswalk while there were people exiting it," she told KOLD News 13.
The driver asked to not be on camera, but admitted she shouldn’t have risked it down the busy stretch.
“I was kind of in a hurry to get home and I saw that the gentleman was over halfway through and I thought I could just slide through, but obviously that was a mistake on my part," she said.
A lesson learned for one driver, but it’s not always that simple. While the city has crosswalks along many busy streets, common sense doesn’t always side with safety.
Fatalities Year-To-Date, per TPD:
2018 – 31 2019 – 27
Pedestrian – 14 Pedestrian -17
Bicycle – 2 Bicycle – 0
Motorcycle – 4 Motorcycle – 5
Vehicle -11 Vehicle - 5
Sgt. Allen said the deadly crashes can be attributed to a mix of behavior, but his statistics showed a certain factor that stood out.
“It is completely kind of skewed in one direction, we’re seeing a heavy amount of jaywalking being the factor in these collisions,” said Sgt. Allen.
Jaywalkers, like the people KOLD News 13 caught crossing the street without using a crosswalk on Grant Road and Alvernon.
“The city code violation is around $80. Our goal, through this contact with people, is not just the $88 or the $80, whatever it is. There’s a three hour class that costs $39 that gets rid of that ticket for pedestrians and bicyclists," said Sgt. Allen. "We would much rather see them go to that class and get something out of it and not do it again than to mail in an $80 check.”
The goal is more than a price to pay, said Sgt. Allen. It’s the keeping the ultimate cost from being a life.
“Everyone has to share the roadway. If you don’t and you’re out there breaking the rules, we will be out there and we will be writing tickets," said Sgt. Allen.
88 deployments are scheduled over the next eleven weeks in additional to traditional workday enforcement.
TPD wants to remind the community to utilize crosswalks, look out for pedestrians and bicyclists, and to drive aware while watching their speed.
