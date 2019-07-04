Tucson woman eats her way to second place at 2019 hot dog eating contest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Think you ate too much this Fourth of July?
I guarantee Michelle “The Cardboard Shell” Lesco had more. But that’s what she does.
The Tucson woman holds records for eating pasta, burritos, burgers, hot wings, pizza and more and it payed off this year.
She was the runner-up in the 2019 national hot dog eating competition.
She trains with her good friend, Miki Sudo, who is now a six-time winner after the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest.
Sudo devoured 31 hot dogs on New York City’s Coney Island boardwalk, but Lesco wasn’t far behind with 26 hot dogs.
Lesco and Sudo often train together and share videos on their Facebook pages.
Lesco has used competitive eating to raise money for causes she cares about and was named the Major League Eating’s Humanitarian of the Year for her efforts.
