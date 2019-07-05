Big crowd turns out for Sun Belt All-Star game

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson High and Pima Baseball product Fabian Ferreira drove in a pair of runs, the second provided a walk-off win for Team Sonora 3-2 over Team Kino in the Sun Belt College League All-Star game.
The game was played for a second-year in a row in front of more than 7,000 fans at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Ferreira after two seasons with the Aztecs is headed to play at New Mexico Highlands.
Salpointe Catholic grad Ryan Grabosch had a pair of hits for Team Sonora. Catalina High product Alex Phillips struck out the side in one inning of work.
Alex Bustamante scored on a double-steal to give Team Kino an early 1-0 lead.
Robert Valenzuela (Buena/Cochise) drove in Team Kino’s other run on a Bermuda Triangle single to right-center.
Play in the Sun Belt College Baseball League resumes on Monday, July 8 with the final week of the regular season.
The leagues top four teams will qualify for the playoffs which will be held July 15-17.
The winner of the Sun Belt College Baseball League earns a ticket to the NBC (National Baseball Congress) World Series in Wichita, Kansas (July 27-August 10).
