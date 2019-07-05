Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital recognized for stroke care

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The American Heath Association/American Stroke Association recognized the Carondelet Neurological Institute at St. Joseph’s Hospital for the stroke care it provides. It has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for the ninth consecutive year and the Stroke Elite Plus distinction for the fifth consecutive year.
Stroke is a leading cause of serious long term adult disability in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a stroke each year.
With stroke teams available 24 hours a day, the Carondelet Neurological Institute at St. Joseph’s Hospital is dedicated to the treatment of neurological disorders and injuries. The Get With The Guidelines award acknowledges Carondelet St. Joseph’s ability to ensure stroke patients receive the most up to date stroke treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
St. Joseph’s Hospital also qualified for recognition on the Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.
“Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients,” said Misty Thompson, stroke program coordinator at the Carondelet Neurological Institute, in a recent news release. “We are prepared 24 hours a day, seven days a week to rapidly diagnose and treat stroke patients.”
Carondelet Neurological Institute is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2019. Southern Arizona’s first center dedicated to brain and spine care, the Institute offers services for treating stroke, head and spine injuries, tumors and other neurological illness for patients from Tucson and southeast Arizona.
For more information visit www.carondelet.org.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.