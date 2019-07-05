CBP arrests fentanyl body carrier

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, officers at the Port of Nogales seized nearly three quarters of a pound of fentanyl from a Tucson resident Wednesday.
CBP officers at the Morley Pedestrian Crossing referred the 18-year-old man for further inspection when he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico. During the search, officers discovered one drug package hidden in his groin area. The package was later identified as fentanyl with a street value of more than $10,000.
Officers seized the drugs and arrested the man, who was then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and Drug Enforcement Agency.
Individuals arrested may be charged by complaint, the method by which a person is charged with criminal activity, which raises no inference of guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
