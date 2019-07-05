A different way to celebrate the Fourth of July at the Benedictine Monastery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - About 200 or so people found a different way to celebrate July 4th here at the Benedictine monastery.
A quiet place, no fireworks, no tanks, just a celebration of what Independence Day means to them.
There has been a lot of talk about Emma Lazarus today, she penned the words "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free" and that is what this monastery has been all about for the past six months.
It has housed more than 10,000 asylum-seekers, migrants from Central America, Russia, China. Some of whom are in the monastery now.
This will be the last celebration of the last service in this grand place, as it closes at the end of the month.
Catholic Community Services is looking for another location to house migrants staying at the monastery.
For this celebration there are several different faiths attending - from Temple Emmanuel to the Bahai community to the Sikh community and to them that is what Independence Day is all about and why it brought them all together.
