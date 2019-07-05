FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances this weekend!

By Stephanie Waldref | July 5, 2019 at 3:54 AM MST - Updated July 5 at 3:54 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drier air has moved in for the 4th making it a pretty “average” July day! More moisture moves in for the weekend bringing us small daily chances of rain.

FRIDAY: 20% chance of storms. Partly sunny with a high of 101F.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows falling into the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: 20% chance of storms under mostly sunny skies. A high of 101F.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy skies with a high of 97F.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 100F. Breezy

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 101F.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 104F.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a high of 106F.

