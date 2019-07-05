FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances this weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drier air has moved in for the 4th making it a pretty “average” July day! More moisture moves in for the weekend bringing us small daily chances of rain.
FRIDAY: 20% chance of storms. Partly sunny with a high of 101F.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows falling into the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: 20% chance of storms under mostly sunny skies. A high of 101F.
SUNDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy skies with a high of 97F.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 100F. Breezy
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 101F.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 104F.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a high of 106F.
