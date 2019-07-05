Group jabs at Ducey, claims he wore black Nike shoes at Independence Day event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Democratic group in northern Arizona has responded to Gov. Doug Ducey’s rant against Nike by tweeting a photo of him wearing shoes bearing the company’s famous swoosh logo.
The photo is uncredited and undated, but the tweet says it was taken on July 4, two days after Ducey used multiple early-morning tweets to express his disappointment in the company for pulling a shoe that activist/Nike endorser Colin Kaepernick said could be deemed offensive.
In the tweets, Ducey said he was embarrassed for Nike and said he was ordering that incentive money for a Nike move to Glendale be revoked.
Ducey has not released any response to the photo tweeted by the Coconino County Democrats.
