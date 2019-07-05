NWFD: Fireworks in garbage spark carport fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A carport fire near Shannon and Ina roads was started by fireworks that were thrown away in a garbage can while still hot.
According to information from the Northwest Fire District, the fireworks were legal. Someone at the home disposed of them in the garbage can on the patio after they had been used, but they had not entirely cooled.
The fire moved from the patio to the carport.
Firefighters were able to confine the fire to the carport, and there were no injuries reported.
