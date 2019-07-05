PAY IT FORWARD: Tucson group celebrates the Fourth of July with a free BBQ

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The sights and sounds of fun and freedom were shared all around Southern Arizona on the Fourth of July.
For one group celebrating at a parking garage in Downtown Tucson, the night meant much more.
“It’s the Fourth of July. It’s everybody just getting together and having a good time whether you know each other or not," said Leroy Ryrie.
Ryrie said he has been celebrating from the top level of a parking garage off I-10 and Congress for the last five years or so. His group set up early, hours before the "A" Mountain fireworks, for more than just one of the best seats in the city.
The group brought about 100 hot dogs, chips, slices of watermelon and even buckets of eegee’s treats to share.
“A bunch of people and families up here, we decided just give them away," said Ryrie. "If people were up here and wanted something, we’re not asking for money. As long as we have it, it’s yours come enjoy.”
For Ryrie, the holiday is a chance to celebrate with the community. A small gathering in a parking garage that could change someone’s perspective on their city.
“We like the comradery and letting strangers get together to mingle with people they normally wouldn’t,” said Ryrie. “We don’t expect nothing, we just try to have fun.”
One group in Tucson taking an evening of fun while remembering freedom isn’t free.
“For us, the fact that we have the ability to do this. If it weren’t for the Vets and the people out there who put their lives on the line, I wouldn’t be up here giving away stuff, anyway," said Ryrie.
