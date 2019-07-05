Police: Bicyclist injured in March hit-and-run collision has died

Police: Bicyclist injured in March hit-and-run collision has died
Westbound Ajo Way was closed at the I-19 overpass because of a serious collision involving a bicyclist on Tuesday morning, March 12.
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 5, 2019 at 1:41 PM MST - Updated July 5 at 1:41 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man who was struck by a car while riding his bike on Ajo Way at I-19 in March has died from his injuries.

According to information from the Tucson Police Department, 70-year-old David V. Ramirez died on Wednesday, July 3, from injuries suffered in the March 12 incident.

The driver, 58-year-old Juan Urrea, was charged with leaving the scene of a collision with serious injury/death, which is a felony. Urrea was booked into Pima County Jail on March 14.

58-year-old Juan Moreno Urrea (Source: Tucson Police Department)
58-year-old Juan Moreno Urrea (Source: Tucson Police Department)

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.