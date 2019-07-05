Police: Bicyclist injured in March hit-and-run collision has died

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man who was struck by a car while riding his bike on Ajo Way at I-19 in March has died from his injuries.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, 70-year-old David V. Ramirez died on Wednesday, July 3, from injuries suffered in the March 12 incident.
The driver, 58-year-old Juan Urrea, was charged with leaving the scene of a collision with serious injury/death, which is a felony. Urrea was booked into Pima County Jail on March 14.
