Report: Ex-Wildcat Tedy Bruschi suffers stroke

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - NFL star and former Arizona Wildcats player Tedy Bruschi suffered a stroke on Thursday, July 4, according to ESPN.
According to the ESPN report, Bruschi’s family said he recognized the warning signs immediately and is recovering well. Read the entire report HERE.
This is Bruschi’s second stroke. The former linebacker missed six weeks of the 2005 season after his first stroke.
He was a member of the Arizona Wildcats from 1991 to 1995.
