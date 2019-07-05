Vehicle fire closes road near Tombstone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Davis Road is closed from state route 80 and milepost 8 after a vehicle caught on fire.
The vehicle fire spread to a wildland fire, burning towards open pasture and ranch land, according to Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
One home is threatened at this time and residents have been notified to evacuate.
Tombstone Fire, Elfrida Fire, Sunsites Pearce Fire, Sunnyside Fire and State Land from Department of Forestry and Fire Management are responding.
CCSO advises to avoid this area until further notice.
