Alpine puts a whopping on Saguaros

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Robby Medel put in a quality start for the Tucson Saguaros on Thursday night but after he departed things fell apart in a 9-0 loss to the Alpine Cowboys at Cherry Field.
Relievers Austin Cooper, Matt Reitz and Dustin Barrett combined to give up six runs on nine hits over the final three innings after Medel had held the first place Cowboys (35-12) to three runs over the first six frames.
It would not have mattered anyway. The Saguaros were shutout by Alpine starter Jose Hernandez and reliever Alejandro Amexquita who although they combined to walk ten batters, gave up just one hit while striking out 13.
Alpine entered the night leading the Mountain Division by three games over Garden City.
48 games into their fourth season the Saguaros have some work to do if they plan to participate in their 4th Pecos League postseason.
Tucson has won a division title in all three years of their existence but currently sit in 3rd place in the league’s Pacific Division, nine games behind first place High Desert.
Lance Myers had four of the Cowboys 17 hits and drove in three runs. Caleb Wichman had the lone base knock for Tucson (26-22).
The four-game series between the Saguaros and Cowboys continues through the weekend at Cherry Field.
Emmy and 2-time Golden Globe Award winning actress Jane Seymour will throw out the first pitch prior to Friday night’s contest.
Seymour is the mother of Saguaros pitcher Kristopher Keach, who is expected to start the game against Alpine.
Keach has made 14 appearances this season for Tucson (0-2, 5.81 ERA) with four starts.
