CBP officers stop fentanyl, meth smuggling attempts at the Port of San Luis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people are facing smuggling charges after they attempted to smuggle methamphetamine and fentanyl into the U.S. via the Port of San Luis in the last two days.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the first smuggling attempt was stopped on Wednesday afternoon after a CBP canine alerted to a Nissan sedan, driven by a 44-year-old woman from Mexico. The vehicle was pulled and searched by officers who found several packages hidden throughout; the drugs were identified as methamphetamine, weighed 102 pounds and were worth an estimated $305,000.
On Thursday evening a second smuggling attempt was stopped, when officers pulled a vehicle, driven by a 24-year-old man, for secondary inspection. CBP officers found the man had eight pounds of fentanyl taped to his torso and around his calves. The drugs were worth an estimated $107,000.
CBP officers seized both the drugs and vehicles, while the two smuggling suspects were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.