Fire in popular restaurant may keep it down (for repairs) but not out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A popular vegetarian restaurant that has been around for decades in midtown is picking up the pieces after a fire tore through it earlier this week.
Initial investigations state a car behind Govinda’s located on Blacklidge possibly started the flames that spread quickly.
The restaurant has been around since 1992 and is open six days a week. Now, they'll be closed for possibly the next two months.
Within minutes of the fire starting, the backside of Sharon Cooksey’s business was destroyed. “Everything just melted.”
According to Cooksey, flames engulfed the walk-in food storage shed, bathrooms and altar paraphernalia room. Within five minutes it went to the top floor and burned a restaurant employee’s apartment.
“This is what we do, we cook for people," said Cooksey. "So we’re not able to do that.”
Right now they do not have electricity, gas or hot water to the restaurant and temple building.
“I didn’t look at it right away because I knew my initial first reaction...I would just be in tears and I was,” said Cooksey.
But now that the smoke has cleared, she has a surprising new outlook.
“Somehow or other, there are some lessons to be learned here,” said Cooksey, who is taking this as an opportunity to start fresh and rise from the ashes.
“This is just a temporary setback and it’s a chance for us to regroup and see how we want to move forward and the improvements we’d like to make.” said Cooksey.
The estimated damage has roughly a $150,000 price tag—but that is not including lost revenue, according to Cooksey.
Govindas is working with local authorities, inspectors and insurance to assess the damage and come up with a plan for reconstruction.
A forensic investigator will be at the restaurant on Monday to fully determine what caused the fire.
Those who would like to help can donate by clicking here: www.paypal.me/iskcontucson.
