Gas explosion injures multiple people at Florida shopping plaza, reports say

PLANTATION, Fla. (Gray News) - An explosion at a shopping plaza Saturday injured multiple people, according authorities.
The gas explosion happened at The Fountains shopping center located at 1041 S University Dr. in Plantation, Florida.
The Plantation Fire Department reported “multiple patients” in a tweet Saturday.
The number of fatalies is not known at this time.
Roads have been closed and officials are warning the public to avoid the area.
Images and video circulating on social media show a heavily damaged shopping complex reduced to debris following the explosion.
This is a developing story.
