Saguaros battling for division title

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 36 games into their fourth season the Tucson Saguaros have some work to do if they plan to participate in their 4th Pecos League postseason.
Tucson has won their division in all three years of their existence but currently sits tied for 2nd place in the league’s Pacific Division, 6.5 games behind first place High Desert.
The Saguaros are back home at Cherry Field this weekend to continue a seven-game home-and-home series with the Pecos League-leading Alpine Cowboys.
Alpine (27-7) opened the weekend series scoring in all but two innings of a 13-2 win Friday night at Cherry Field.
The Cowboys have won three of the first five games in the series. Tucson (20-16) earned a split of a doubleheader on 4th of July thanks to a complete-game shutout by Arizona Wildcats grad Robby Medel (’18).
Medel (4-1, 2.73 ERA) has earned an all-star berth for Tucson. He’s made eight appearances including seven starts with 49 strikeouts in 46 innings pitched.
James Garnett has led Tucson’s offense, hitting .298 with 12 home runs and 35 runs batted in.
Saturday and Sunday’s games begin at 7 p.m. and 4 p.m respectively.
