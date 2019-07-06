Silver Alert issued for missing La Paz county man

LA PAZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Louis Douglas Harter for the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office.
According to DPS, Harter was last seen on Wednesday, July 3 around 7 a.m. in Bouse, Ariz. about 241 miles northwest of Tucson. He could be driving a white 2006 Ford F-150 with AZ plate 398SAB in an unknown direction. The truck has a diamond toolbox in the bed of the truck and a dent in the center of the rear bumper.
Harter is described as a white male, 5-foot-11, weighing 237 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. According to DPS Harter suffers from Parkinson's and has made suicidal threats.
Anyone who has seen Harter is asked to call 911 or Jessica Shelton with the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 669-2281.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.