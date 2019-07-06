Silver Alert issued for missing La Paz county man

According to DPS, Harter was last seen on Wednesday, July 3 around 7 a.m. in Bouse, Ariz. about 241 miles northwest of Tucson. He could be driving a white 2006 Ford F-150 with AZ plate 398SAB in an unknown direction. The truck has a diamond toolbox in the bed of the truck and a dent in the center of the rear bumper.