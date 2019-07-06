VA extends Urgent Care coverage to vets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - FastMed Urgent Care, one of the nation’s largest urgent care providers, has announced simpler access to timely care for Veterans as part of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ new Urgent Care benefit.
“FastMed is proud to serve those who have served us,” said FastMed Urgent Care CEO Web Golinkin, in a recent news release. “The MISSION Act now allows us to fulfill Veterans’ immediate health needs through our partnership with TriWest more efficiently than ever before.”
Veterans will now have greater choice in their healthcare, including through community providers in the private sector. FastMed is in network with TriWest Healthcare Alliance, the administrator of VA’s Community Care program nationwide. Treatment of non-life-threatening injuries or symptoms needing immediate attention will be covered for eligible Veterans without any pre-authorizations.
“TriWest Healthcare Alliance is privileged to partner with VA to implement the urgent care benefit through a nationwide network of urgent care clinics and retail locations, including 109 FastMed locations across three states, as we work to enhance access to health care for our nation’s heroes,” said David J. McIntyre, Jr., TriWest’s President and CEO, in the same release.
Veterans who are enrolled in the VA Health Care system and have received VA-sanctioned medical care within the last two years are eligible. However, Veterans are advised to contact their local VA medical facility to determine specific qualifications.
The proliferation of benefits, made possible by the MISSION Act signed into law by President Trump, allows community network urgent care clinics to provide care to Veterans without a prior authorization. Eligible Veterans are now covered for FastMed Urgent Care visits concerning acute illnesses and injuries including cold, cough, flu-like symptoms, strep throat, ear/skin infections, cuts, scrapes, wounds, abrasions and burns as well as diagnostic X-rays, lab tests and more.
This VA-covered care is available to Veterans at all 109 FastMed locations across Arizona, North Carolina, and Texas.
For more information about FastMed’s services and to find the nearest location, visit www.fastmed.com. To find a network urgent care covered by TriWest, visit the VA urgent care locator tool: https://vaurgentcarelocator.triwest.com.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.