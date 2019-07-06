VA extends Urgent Care coverage to vets

The proliferation of benefits, made possible by the MISSION Act signed into law by President Trump, allows community network urgent care clinics to provide care to Veterans without a prior authorization. Eligible Veterans are now covered for FastMed Urgent Care visits concerning acute illnesses and injuries including cold, cough, flu-like symptoms, strep throat, ear/skin infections, cuts, scrapes, wounds, abrasions and burns as well as diagnostic X-rays, lab tests and more.