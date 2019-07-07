California earthquake felt in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shaking across states. As a magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked parts of southern California, several people say they even felt it n southern Arizona.
The largest Southern California earthquake in nearly 20 years has jolted a vast area from Sacramento to Mexico, cracking buildings, setting fires, wrecking roads but only causing minor injuries.
The 7.1-magnitude quake struck at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centered 11 miles (18 kilometers) from Ridgecrest, the same area of the Mojave Desert where a 6.4-magnitude temblor hit just a day earlier.
Several thousand people in Ridgecrest were without power, and there were reports of cracked buildings and fires stemming mostly from gas leaks or line breaks.
Hospital patients still hooked to IVs were wheeled out of a Ridgecrest hospital as a rockslide closed a state road in Kern County.
Several homes were knocked off their foundations.
Seismologists warned that large aftershocks were expected to continue for days or weeks.
Residents shared on social media of where they felt the shaking. One even posted video of their chandelier swaying back and forth, most likely from the energy of the giant earthquake hundreds of miles away.
"I believe Arizona would be feeling mainly the largest one of those, definitely the magnitude 7.1 the 6.4”
Jana Pursley, with the United States Geological Survey, said it’s likely for our state to feel the movement, but that by the time it reaches us, it’s resolved to a light shaking.
"The waves are more of a rowing—they’re more of a rowing character they are not these shaking energetic jittery waves that cause damage like they do in Ridgecrest and Trona.” explained Pursley.
Pursley says compared to California—Arizona stays relatively quiet when it comes to the quakes since we are not in a fault zone. But that doesn’t mean we should rule out the possibility for our state to shake.
“In seismology if you learn one thing it’s that earthquakes can happen anywhere at any time. But I think Arizona has much lower likelihood for experiencing earthquakes of this size.” said Pursley.
It may not be an imminent threat, but Friday’s earthquake is a good reminder to us all, to be prepared.
The USGS recommends that regardless where you live, being prepared for an earthquake is a smart idea. That means rations of food and water at the ready, and a plan in case of an emergency.
