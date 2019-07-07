Disney Channel’s Cameron Boyce dead at age 20

View this post on Instagram

I don’t even know where to start... I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had... I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much... fly high 👼🏼 💔😢 Gods best Angel . #CameronBoyce