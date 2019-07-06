FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances continue through your weekend before we dry out!

By Jaclyn Selesky | July 6, 2019 at 5:22 PM MST - Updated July 6 at 5:22 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’ll have another round of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon, mainly for areas NE of Tucson. Rain chances don’t return until the end of next week.

TONIGHT: Slight chance of thunderstorms. Overnight lows fall in the mid-70s.

TOMORROW: 20% chance of storms mainly NE of Tucson. Mostly sunny skies with a high of 100F.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 101F expected. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 103F.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 106F.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 107F. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 105F. Breezy. 10% chance for showers and thunderstorms.

SATURDAY: 20% showers and thunderstorms under partly cloudy skies with a high of 105F.

