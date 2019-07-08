FAA: Skydiving instructor dies during tandem jump near Casa Grande

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A skydiving instructor was killed during a tandem jump near Casa Grande on Friday, according to the FAA as AZ Family reports.
A female student was also injured in the accident and taken to the hospital. Her condition is not currently known.
The identity of the male instructor has not been released.
The jump aircraft involved in the incident was a Cessna 182H, tail number N2379X.
AZ Family reports that an FAA safety inspector was sent to the accident site to investigate what happened.
