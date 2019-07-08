FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat going on up!!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’re taking a break from our monsoon moisture as we head into the upcoming work week. The heat is going to build each and every day peaking at 107F by next Thursday and Friday. Rain chances return by the end of the week and into next weekend.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100F expected. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 102F.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 106F.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 107F.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 107F. 10% chance for showers and thunderstorms.
SATURDAY: 10% showers and thunderstorms under mostly sunny skies with a high of 104F.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 103F. 10% chance for showers and thunderstorms.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.