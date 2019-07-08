FOX 11 Tucson proud to have been your home for the Women’s World Cup

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Women’s National Team beat the Netherlands on Sunday 2-0 to become just the second side to win back-to-back Women’s World Cup championships.
Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle scored the goals for the USWNT. Rapinoe and Alex Morgan both finished the tournament with six goals scored for the U.S.
Rapinoe, who missed the side’s semifinal match against England with a strained hamstring, was awarded the Golden Ball for Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. The Americans are unbeaten in their last 16 matches (14W, 2D) when Rapinoe scores a goal.
The United States will remain the #1 ranked side in the World.
They have appeared in all nine World Cups, a tournament the U.S. has now won four times (1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019).
USWNT team joins Germany (2003 and 2007) as the only sides to win the Women’s World Cup in back-to-back tournaments.
The Americans have played the most matches (50), have won the most games (40), have the highest goal differential (+100) and the most cumulative points (126) of any country that has competed in the World Cup Tournament.
USWNT entered the World Cup off five straight friendly wins. They beat Australia (5-3), Belgium (6-0), South Africa (3-0), New Zealand (5-0) and Mexico (3-0).
Here is how the World Cup schedule for the USWNT and Group F played out:
- USA beats Netherlands 2-0 (Final)
- Sweden beat England 2-1 (3rd place match)
- Netherlands beat Sweden 2-1 (Semifinals)
- USA beat England 2-1 (Semifinals)
- Sweden beat Germany 2-1 (Quarterfinals)
- USA beat France 2-1 (Quarterfinals)
- USA beat Spain 2-1 (Round of 16)
- Sweden beat Canada 1-0 (Round of 16)
- USA beat Sweden 2-0
- Chile beat Thailand 2-0
- USA beat Chile 3-0 (June 16)
- Sweden beat Thailand 5-1 (June 16)
- USA beat Thailand 13-0 (June 11)
- Sweden beat Chile 2-0 (June 11)
Group F Standings
- (9) United States (3-0-0, +18)
- (6) Sweden (2-0-1, +6)
- (3) Chile (1-0-2, -3)
- (0) Thailand (0-0-3, -19)
