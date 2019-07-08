McGriff and Stewart stay hot at Tucson Speedway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s been a pretty great month for race car driver Mariah McGriff.
She been winning at the race track and she’s winning in the race of love.
McGriff found victory lane Saturday night in two different series as she won a red-flag marred Pro Stocks event and then turned around and won one-half of the Thunder Trucks main events at Firecracker 50.
In the Pro Stocks division it was McGriff’s third win in the last three four races. The Trucks victory was her first this season.
McGriff, who has been a mainstay at Tucson Speedway since 2013, got engaged last month to local dirt track driver Nick O’Neil.
She currently stands 3rd in the Pro Stocks points standings.
Austin Stewart won the overall main event of the evening, the 50-lap race in the Modified division.
For Stewart is was his third consecutive victory.
Here is a list of all your winners from the Firecracker 50:
- (Thunder Trucks): Mariah McGriff
- (Modifieds): Austin Stewart
- (Pro Stocks): Mariah McGriff
- (Hobby Stocks A-main): Eddie Benson
- (Hobby Stocks B-main): John Slade
- (Legends): Bradley Erickson
- (Bandolero Bandits): Jeffrey Erickson
- (Bandolero Outlaws): Adam Farr
