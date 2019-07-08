Migrants may be housed at Pima County Juvenile Justice facility

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County and charitable organizations are working on a deal to house asylum seekers at the county’s juvenile justice facility.
The county has tentatively agreed to lease an unused section of the juvenile facility so Catholic Community Services and other charitable organizations can “continue to provide aid to asylum seekers deposited in Tucson by the federal government.”
Catholic Community Services has been using the Benedictine Monastery for almost a year, but the owner of the monastery is redeveloping it and CCS has to leave by July 26.
The monastery has been a way station of sorts for asylum seekers.
The migrants turn themselves over to federal agents at the border and are processed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Many are released while the government processes their asylum claims and most then leave to live with relatives across the country.
While the migrants are waiting to arrange travel, they stay at the monastery for two or three days.
For two months, Pima County, the city of Tucson and others have been working to find a new location.
Rev. Edward J. Weisenburger, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Tucson, wrote a letter to County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry on July 3, asking the county to lease the juvenile facility to CCS.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors must vote on the lease before it can happen.
In his letter, the bishop wrote that CCS needs to get its operations running before the Board of Supervisors next meeting Aug. 6.
That is why Huckelberry gave county staff approval to begin drafting a lease and preparing the vacant facility for use. He also notified the Board of Supervisors of Weisenburger’s request.
In his letter, Weisenburger said there was a “moral imperative” to open a new shelter before the monastery closes as a temporary housing site for migrants at the end of the month.
“There is no sign that the DHS drop-offs of asylum seekers, primarily from Central America, is going to abate,” he wrote. "If the Tucson and Pima County community do not respond and provide aid to these desperate people then they will be left on the streets of Tucson to fend for themselves. We have no choice but to provide the much-needed aid, which is a moral imperative of our faith.
“As we make this request, we want to emphasize that the asylum seekers are in the United States legally and have been released by a DHS agency to Catholic Community Services or another partner in order to remain in the U.S. while their asylum claim is processed."
