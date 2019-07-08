PACC looks to reunite owners with pets after busy post-holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The weekend after the July 4 holiday was a pretty busy one for the intake workers at Pima Animal Care Center. Many cats and dogs will sometimes run away after being spooked by the loud sounds associated with the celebrations.
PACC says the days following the holiday can be busy with lost pets. They have seen nearly 140 stray cats and dogs dropped off at their intake area over the past three days.
The busiest days were Saturday, July 6, with 19 cats and Friday, July 5, with 43 dogs.
PACC says one important thing you should do is microchip their pets. They tell us it makes things much easier when it comes to tracking down and being reunited with your cat or dog.
If you would like more information about lost and found pets, click HERE.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.