Some parks starting to see changes thanks to Prop 407

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some parks in Tucson are already seeing changes thanks to Prop 407.
Voters passed the bond program in November of 2018, which allowed for improvements to parks and connections (pedestrian and bike paths) across the city.
Crews completed pool upgrades at Jesse Owens Park in mid-June. And as of last month, most of the work at the Palo Verde pool was also complete.
April Mills brings her daughter to Reid Park several times a week. The park is getting a major upgrade as part of the general improvement plan, and Prop 407 is bringing a splash pad.
“You have to have the improvements. We have to have stuff like this for our children. The children need to venture out and do more of the park things. This is amazing for our community our families and people who go to the parks every day," Mills said.
Right now, the city is searching for a location to place the Reid Park splash pad. See a list of all the projects and their current phases below.
