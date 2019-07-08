Tucson/Pascua Yaqui agreement opens door for potential gaming at Grant, I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson City Council is studying an Intergovernmental Agreement between the city and the Pascua Yaqui Tribe that would potentially allow development of a gaming facility on property near West Grant Road and I-10.
In the proposed IGA, certain lands within city limits would be accepted “in trust” for the tribe by the federal government. The land is involved is currently occupied by a shuttered movie theater complex and the tribe’s nearby, but separate neighborhood center, 785 W. Sahuaro Street.
The tribe would be allowed to develop a gaming facility at the site if it is placed into trust. The tribe has not yet made a decision about such development.
In lieu of paying taxes, the tribe has agreed to make payments directly linked to the city’s current taxes for almost all potential uses at the site. The IGA permits the city and tribe to negotiate a separate agreement regarding “in-lieu” payments necessary to support any potential future gaming facility at the site.
Under the proposed IGA, the city will continue to provide services that are provided to city residents, such as law enforcement, fire protection, emergency services, water service (with some exceptions), traffic controls, trash and transit.
However, the tribe would take over operation and maintenance of all roads and streets within the site.
The city manager’s office recommends adoption of the IGA as a way to preserve and build upon the city’s relationship with the tribe and as a beneficial way to address the concerns and opportunities of placing the site into trust.
