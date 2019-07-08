Vandals strike Tucson school, leave more than 50 fish dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the third time in less than three months, a school in the Tucson Unified School District has been vandalized.
Manzo Elementary was broken into and vandalized sometime over the weekend, the school said in a Facebook post.
Manzo’s greenhouse and aquatics system were vandalized, leaving more than 50 tilapia dead and trays of pepper plants trashed.
According to the school, the vandals also stole overhead cooling fans.
TUSD has had a bad runs the last few months.
In April, three schools were vandalized. Valencia Middle School, Johnson K-2 and Cholla High School were hit and the vandalism included inappropriate language on the walls of the school, all with similar verbiage.
Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to contact Tucson Unified School Safety at 520-548-7676.
This isn’t the first time Manzo was targeted.
In May 2015, vandals shattered a door to a greenhouse, broke a water pipe causing water to fill the courtyard, emptied 6,000-9,000 gallons of rain water the school collected and destroyed bird feeders.
Manzo, which opened in 1939, is well-known for its commitment to teaching its students about the environment.
In 1994, it founded the Desert Biome Ecology Project and earned national environmental honors in 2012 and 2013.
