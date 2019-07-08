Will dreams of Williamsport be fulfilled?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Road to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania is open for business.
District tournament play is underway as local leagues vie for one of the 14 spots at this year’s state tournament in Kingman beginning on July 15.
In Southern Arizona, District 5 has already crowned their champion as Canyon View went unbeaten (4-0) to claim a spot at state, beating Oro Valley Little League 14-1 in the title game.
The District 12 tournament wraps up this week. Sunnyside is in the title game after an 11-0 win Saturday night over Copper Hills.
The South Siders can clinch a trip to the state tournament with a win Tuesday over whoever prevails out of Monday night’s Elimination game between Copper Hills and Rincon. Sunnyside has outscored their opponents 40-2 in three wins.
District 8’s tournament is being contested currently in Nogales.
The winner of the state tournament will advance to the West Region championships in San Bernardino, California (August 4-10).
The winner in San Bernardino earns a berth to the Little League World Series in Williamsport (August 15-25).
Southern Arizona this summer will once against host the Junior League Softball West Region Championships at Arthur Pack Park as well as the Little League Intermediate state tournament (July 5-9) in Tucson and the West Region tournament in Nogales.
Both of the West Region tournaments will be July 17-25.
Here is a list of your Southern Arizona district champions
Little League (District 5)
- (8-10 Baseball) Canyon View beat Thornydale 7-2
- (8-10 Softball) Canyon View beat Thornydale 12-0
- (9-11 Baseball) Oro Valley beat Marana 5-3
- (9-11 Softball) Tucson Mountain beat Flowing Wells 35-30
- (Majors Baseball) Canyon View beat Oro Valley 14-1
- (Majors Softball) Canyon View beat Thornydale 2-0 (series)
- (Intermediate Baseball) Tucson Mountain beat Thornydale 2-0 (series)
- (Juniors Softball) Thornydale advances by default
Little League (District 8)
- (8-10 Softball) Willcox beat San Pedro 17-2
- (9-11 Softball) Bisbee advances by default
- (Majors Softball) Bisbee wins 15-6
- (Intermediate Baseball) Nogales beat Sierra Vista 7-1
- (Seniors Softball) Ponytail beat Nogales 10-2
Little League (District 12)
- (8-10 Baseball) Santa Rita beat Sunnyside 6-4 (VIDEO)
- (8-10 Softball) Sunnyside beat San Xavier 38-1
- (9-11 Baseball) Freedom beat Sunnyside 6-1
- (Majors Softball) San Xavier beat Sunnyside 2-0 (series)
- (Juniors Baseball) Sunnyside beat Pantano/Santa Rita/Palo Verde 12-1
- (Juniors Softball) San Xavier beat Sunnyside 2-0 (series)
Still to be contested
- District 12 (Majors Baseball)
- District 8 (8-10 Baseball) July 5-12
- District 8 (9-11 Baseball) July 6-11
- District 8 (Juniors Baseball) July 9-11
- District 8 (Juniors Softball) June 22-23
- District 8 (Seniors Baseball) June 28-30
