Broken AC? Know your rights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona heat can be dangerous, especially if you’re dealing with a broken air conditioner.
Tucson attorney Adam Weisman, who has been practicing law for 15 years, says he’s getting three to four calls per day from people wanting to know their rights.
He says first and foremost, the most important thing you should do is leave a paper trail.
“It can be a text, it can be an email, but if you think you’re going to be having a fight with your landlord that might end up in court, you probably want to send a real old-fashioned letter," he said.
Weisman says heating and cooling problems can be considered health and safety issues under the law if a house or apartment is deemed inhabitable.
He broke down renters' three options:
- Give a five-day notice. Your landlord must address and fix the problem within five days. Otherwise, the tenant can terminate the lease and move out. In both cases, Weisman urges you to give written notice.
- Take your landlord to court. Although you’ll likely win, he reminds you to keep in mind the costs associated with going to court.
- Hire a professional to fix the AC for you. However, in order for the tenant to demand a refund, it must cost under $300, Weisman said.
