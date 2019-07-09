Fair housing council gets 2 HUD grants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The nonprofit Southwest Fair Housing Council is getting hundreds of thousands of dollars from the federal government to help curb housing discrimination.
SWFHC was awarded $425,000 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development in two grants. The first, for $300,000 is an enforcement grant. This will help the group curb housing discrimination based on color, race, sexuality, religion and disability.
The other part of the grant is $125,000 for education, teaching other nonprofits, government agencies, housing providers and the public about the Fair Housing Act.
SWFHC Executive Director Jay Young says, “They’re grateful and happy to continue the work of ensuring equal access and opportunity to housing afforded under the Fair Housing Act.”
