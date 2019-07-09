FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures are taking off!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’re taking a break from our monsoon moisture as we head into the upcoming work week. The heat is going to build each and every day peaking at 107F by next Thursday. Rain chances return by the end of the week and into next weekend.
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 103F.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a high of 106F.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a high of 107F.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a high of 106F. 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms.
SATURDAY: 30% showers and thunderstorms under partly sunny skies with a high of 104F. Breezy.
SUNDAY: 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with a high of 103F.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 104F expected. 10% chance of storms.
