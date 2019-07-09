Green Fields School closing after 85 years, filing for bankruptcy

A- We have been in touch with a number of schools in the area who have offered to help Green Fields families transition. Green Fields staff will be available to offer support for the transition process. Click here to consult a list of area schools that may be of interest to you. The Green Fields office will be open Monday - Friday 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., beginning Monday July 15, 2019, to July 31, 2019 to help. Please contact us during the above times to begin this process.