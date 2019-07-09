Green Fields School closing after 85 years, filing for bankruptcy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Green Fields School is closing effective immediately, according to a letter sent to families on Tuesday, July 9.
According to the letter, the school could not afford to operate for the 2019-2020 school year.
The school plans to help families affected by the closure find schools for the coming fall. Staff will be at the school beginning Monday, July 15 to help families with any documentation they may need.
The school’s board has voted to begin bankruptcy proceedings and the property will be put on the market immediately. Proceeds will be used to repay the school’s creditors, including families who have already paid tuition for the coming school year.
Green Fields opened in 1933.
The school has provided the following FAQ for its families:
Q-Why is the school closing?
A-The school does not have a budget that ensures remaining open for the entirety of the 2019-2020 school year or beyond.
Q- Why is the school letting teachers and families know so late about the closure?
A- The board was working through every possible option for funding to keep the school open. This process came to a conclusion this week.
Q- Will my deposit and/or any prepaid tuition be returned to me?
A- All deposits and prepaid tuition will be eligible for repayment through the bankruptcy proceedings. How much is returned depends on the final sale price of the school’s property and the outcome of the process for repaying creditors in the order the court requires.
Q-Is there help available for my child’s transition to a new school?
A- We have been in touch with a number of schools in the area who have offered to help Green Fields families transition. Green Fields staff will be available to offer support for the transition process. Click here to consult a list of area schools that may be of interest to you. The Green Fields office will be open Monday - Friday 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., beginning Monday July 15, 2019, to July 31, 2019 to help. Please contact us during the above times to begin this process.
Q-How will we obtain school records and recommendations from teachers to provide to other schools?
A- All student grade reports have been emailed to your family account. Please be sure to store them or make physical copies. Should you need physical copies of report cards, you may pick them up in the office. The office will be open Monday - Friday 10:00a.m. - 2:00 p.m. from Monday July 15, 2019- July 31, 2019 .
Q- When will ACT aspire results come in?
A- These results will be emailed to your family accounts by July 15.
Q-How can I access transcripts for my child?
A- Email Meaghan Marshall (mmarshall@greenfields.org) to request a time to pick them up at school or have them mailed to requesting schools. Certified copies of transcripts are available.
Q-Will there be some mechanism provided by the school to stay in touch with my classmates?
A- The family directory is available on the parent portal through July 31. Please save the information you’d like to have.
Q-What will happen to our teacher(s)?
A- Every effort is being made to help them find new employment. You are welcome to reach out to teachers at their school accounts through July 31 when access will be closed.
Q-What will happen to the school, the property and the grounds?
A- The school grounds and all physical property will be sold. Work is being done to partner with an auctioneer. An estate sale open to the public will take place in the future, you are invited to attend. Following the estate sale, the school grounds will be sold.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.