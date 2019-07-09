Detention officer arrested for using excessive force

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, arrested 48-year-old Detention Officer, Anthony Nguyen at 1:30 p.m. today after he was accused of using excessive force on the job.
This arrest was the culmination of an investigation initiated on Feb. 19, 2019, when Detention Officer Nguyen was accused of excessive force by deploying his Taser on an inmate without justification. His actions were deemed to be excessive force by policy.
Upon initiation of the investigation, which occurred concurrent with the situation, Nguyen was placed on administrative leave.
It was determined his actions violated ARS- 13-1203A1, assault-intent/reckless/injure and Nguyen was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office 4th Avenue Jail at 3:56 p.m..
The Sheriff’s Office is currently in process to terminate Nguyen’s employment.
“Although I recognize the inherent dangers and challenges that our detention officer’s face every day, I will neither ignore nor excuse actions in violation of the law or in conflict with our oath of office, said Sheriff Penzone. “We will continue to uphold standards to reflect the commitment and integrity of the men and women in this organization who work to ensure we protect the community’s trust.”
The swift investigation, arrest and termination are part of the Sheriff’s commitment to transparency and accountability for MCSO employees.
