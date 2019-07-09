PACC hosting free vaccine and microchip clinic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is looking to help pet owners in need of vaccines and microchips by hosting a free clinic on July 13 from 8 a.m. to noon at Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way.
The event will end after PACC staffers chip and vaccine 300 pets.
The shelter will be giving free rabies vaccines, DHPP/FRCP vaccines, microchips, flea/tick medicine, and dewormer. People will have the option of purchasing a license at the event, as well. A licensed veterinarian will be administering the vaccines.
The shelter expects a large turnout and long lines, so people who plan on attending should prepare accordingly. Pet owners should bring sunscreen and water and wear lightly colored clothing.
The outreach is part of the shelter’s ongoing efforts to support pet ownership in the community. Last year, the shelter licensed 80,687 pets and provided a total of 2,650 free microchips to Pima County residents at 100 outreach events.
All pets adopted from PACC will come spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit. PACC is open Monday through Friday, noon-7 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.