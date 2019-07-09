UPDATE: Regional 911 system back online

UPDATE: Regional 911 system back online
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 9, 2019 at 4:33 AM MST - Updated July 9 at 4:47 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 911 system in Pima County was down briefly on Tuesday morning, July 7.

The outage happened for about 40 minutes beginning at 4 a.m., according to the city of Tucson.

During the outage, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department released the following numbers to use if 911 does not work in the following areas:

Pima County: 520-351-4900

Tucson city limits: 520-791-5059

Ajo: 520-387-8511

No reason was given for the outage.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.