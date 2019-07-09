Rural Metro Fire responds to house fire on north-east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire in the area Camino Rosa near Sunrise and Swan on Tuesday.
The only occupant in the home was safely escorted out of the home.
Crews determined the fire was coming from the attic and were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the adjoining homes.
The fire was contained within 25 minuets.
According to Rural Metro Fire, the homeowner is displaced and red cross will be of assistance.
