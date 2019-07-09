TUSD may cover drug tests, pre-employment costs for new hires

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s the middle of summer, but Southern Arizona’s largest school district is focused on having a full staff come the new school year.
The Tucson Unified School District’s Governing Board is set to vote on a proposal Tuesday that would let the district cover the costs of some pre-employment requirements, like drug tests and physicals.
“We have people that are applying for hourly positions, sometimes part-time, sometimes three-hour positions and we’re asking them to front $140 that they may not recoup for a month or two in their first check," said Adelita Grijalva, TUSD Governing Board President.
Grijalva said the cost of the tests, screenings and training required for most TUSD classified positions causes candidates to turn down jobs, either because they cannot afford it or don’t want to front the money.
According to the presentation on the Governing Board’s agenda, some sites are "experiencing long wait times for their new hires to start because the employees cannot afford to complete the pre-employment testing in a timely manner.
Grijalva said, in some situations, staff members are asked to work overtime or cover other positions, like a school counselor filling in as a crossing guard in the morning.
“We’re paying overtime, so I think that in the long run we’re actually going to pay less by investing this early amount to make sure that our employee vacancies are filled," said Grijalva.
“Classified” positions include Campus Monitors, Food Services and Health and Therapy Services.
Most TUSD classified positions require:
- Physicals
- Lift Tests
- Drug Tests
- IVP Fingerprint Cards
- Background Cheks
- CPR/First Aid Training
If approved, it would cost the district about $35,000 per year to cover pre-employment physicals, lift tests and drug screens. That number, according to the proposal, is based on the district contracted rates at $134/per person.
Grijalva would like to add the other pre-employment requirements to the covered cost, including background checks, fingerprint clearance cards and First Aid/CPR training. That is project at $40,000 per year based on the average of about 900 classified hires annually.
“It’s a relatively minor impact to our budget and I think that it would help fill vacancies that are really vital to our classrooms, security and overall well-being of our district,” said Grijalva.
In an employee does not work for the district for at least six months, that individual would be required to pay for the pre-employment costs. The district plans to deduct the pro-rated amount of the pre-employment costs from the individual’s final paycheck.
Grijalva expects the board to approve the $75,000 for the district to cover all pre-employment requirements at Tuesday’s Governing Board meeting. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.
According to the district’s website, there are currently 191 job openings for TUSD staff members.
