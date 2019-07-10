Driver escapes unharmed after collision with cactus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A driver ended up in a prickly predicament - but unhurt - after a collision with a cactus on Wednesday morning, July 10.
According to information from the Northwest Fire District, nobody was hurt, even though the car came to rest with a large saguaro sticking out of the windshield, just missing the driver.
The wreck happened near North First Avenue and East Agave Drive at 9:30 a.m.
According to Crystal Kasnoff, the NWFD public information officer, the driver got into an accident and crossed the median, where he ran into the cactus.
No other details were immediately available.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.