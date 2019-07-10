FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hello Monsoon!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’re taking a break from our monsoon moisture as we head into the upcoming work week. The heat is going to build each and every day peaking at 107F by next Thursday. Rain chances return by the end of the week and into next weekend.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a high of 107F.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: 20% chance of storms. Partly sunny with a high of 107F.
FRIDAY: 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with a high of 105F.
SATURDAY: 30% showers and thunderstorms under partly sunny skies with a high of 104F. Breezy.
SUNDAY: 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with a high of 102F.
MONDAY: 20% chance of storms. Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 103F expected.
TUESDAY: 20% chance of storms. Partly sunny skies with a high of 102F.
