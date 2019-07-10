Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary celebrates ‘Positive But Perfect’ kitties

The L4L program further helps by raising awareness of the long, healthy lives that cats with FIV or FeLV can live. Neither of these viruses are a “death sentence”, nor are the cats living with them in immediate danger of dying. Rather they are long-term, chronic, viruses, and for most cases, the cat will pass away after a long, uneventful life of “old age”, no different from any other pampered, beloved house cat.