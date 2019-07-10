How cool: Rocket that took Americans to the moon to be projected on Washington Monument

The projection will be visible on July 16, 17 and 18 from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET.

It’s all a preview for the main attraction the following two nights, when “Apollo 50: Go for the Moon,” will be shown on the National Mall.

The 17-minute show will combine full-motion projection-mapping artwork on the monument and archival footage on massive screens flanking it, to recreate the launch of Apollo 11 and tell the story of the first moon landing.

The showings will be at 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m., and 11:30 p.m. on July 19 and 20.