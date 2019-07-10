Looking to adopt a wild horse or burro? BLM hosts adoption and sale

Through the new Adoption Incentive Program (AIP), qualified adopters are eligible to receive $500 within 60 days of the adoption date and an additional $500 within 60 days of titling for each animal, which can be applied for one year from the adoption date. All untrained animals are now a minimum of $25. All trained animals, whether adopted or purchased, are a minimum of $125. The incentive is only available for untrained animals that are eligible for adoption at BLM facilities, off-site events or on the agency’s Online Corral website.