Authorities arrest man after allegedly firing shots at Rose Canyon Lake

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly fired a handgun towards an empty campsite at Rose Canyon Lake Campground.
Eldon Hays, 58, was booked into Pima County Jail on seven counts of disorderly conduct/fighting, seven counts of disorderly conduct involving a weapon and a DUI charge.
Officials with Pima County Sheriff’s Department located Hays, matching the description by campers as the man who had been firing rounds from a handgun and showing aggressive behavior.
No one was injured from his shots at the campground and the handgun was later located and secured by deputies.
His pickup truck was found crashed into a tree near the campground.
After more investigation, it was determined Hays showed signs of impairment.
