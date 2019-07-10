PCSD: Woman wanted after Green Valley man found dead in home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a woman after a man’s body was found in a Green Valley home Wednesday, July 10.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at 12:06 p.m. after receiving a call about a man who was found in a bedroom of a house in the 600 block of West Woodfield Court. There were no obvious signs of trauma.
The PCSD said the dead man and his brother were staying at the house with their mother, who owns the home.
According to authorities, one of the brothers had a female friend over and she allegedly took his mother’s car without permission.
The vehicle can be described as a white 2008 Toyota Avalon four-door sedan with a missing passenger side rear view mirror and missing front bumper cover with the AZ plate number of AAM3575.
The person of interest can be described as a Hispanic or Native American female.
If you know anything, please call 911 or 88-CRIME.
