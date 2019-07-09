RECALL ALERT: Infant security blanket could pose choking hazard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A security blanket for infants has been recalled due to a choking hazard, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reports.
The Loviebee blanket was recalled Tuesday, July 9. The commission says the blanket’s snaps can come off, posing a choking hazard to children. About 700 of these blankets were sold from the website swaddlebee.com.
The blankets were sold in blue/gray, blue/white, pink/gray, and pink/white color combinations with optional personal embroidery. The 16″ x 16″ blankets have a polyester minky fabric on one side and velour on the other. There are two straps with metal snaps on the end to attach the blanket to a stroller, crib, car seat, etc.
Consumer should immediately stop using the blanket and take them away from children. Customers should contact Swaddle Bee for a full refund. The company says it has received two reports of the snaps detaching, but no injuries have been reported at this time.
The blanket was sold from September of 2018 to May of 2019 for about $24.
